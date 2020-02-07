Russia's Rusagro increases sugar output by 17% in 2019-20

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro increased its sugar output by 17% in the 2019-20 season, producing 882,600 tonnes of sugar over 156 days between August and February, the company said on Friday.

Rusagro said Russia processed 46.6 million tonnes of sugar beet and produced 7.1 million tonnes of sugar from August to December, 19% higher than the same period in 2018.

Russia’s agriculture ministry said in October that it expected 2019 sugar output to reach a record high of 7 million tonnes.

The country has doubled sugar output over the past 10 years to reduce reliance on imports and began exporting a couple of seasons ago, mostly to nearby former Soviet republics. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)