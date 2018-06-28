Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port accounts frozen -TASS

June 28 (Reuters) - The banking accounts, assets and property of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port have been frozen as part of a criminal case against Russian billionaire Ziyavudin Magomedov, TASS news agency reported Thursday, citing Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev.

Magomedov co-owns the port with Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and transportation group Fesco .

He was arrested on March 31 on charges of embezzling more than $35 million in one of the highest-profile prosecutions of a Russian tycoon in years. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Kevin O’Flynn; editing by Jason Neely)