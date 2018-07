MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s oil and gas firm Naftogaz said on Friday that it has submitted a claim for tariff revision in a transit contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom to the Stockholm arbitration court.

Naftogaz gave a preliminarily estimate of the value of the claim at $11.58 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Alexander Smith)