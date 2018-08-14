Russian proposal for utility bill rise prompts inflation warnings

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry on Tuesday proposed bringing forward part of a planned rise in utility charges in 2019, a move that some analysts said could increase inflationary pressures in the first part of next year.

The utilities charges are to rise because of a planned increase next year in value-added tax (VAT) to 20 percent from 18 percent, intended to help fund increased state investment.

The central bank has said the VAT increase could lead to higher inflation and cited that concern as a reason for pausing its rate-cutting cycle last month.

Under current legislation, utility charges can only increase once a year, on July 1. The ministry’s proposal is to split this into two increases, one at the start of the year and the second in July.

The economy ministry proposed increasing housing utility rates by 1.7 percent in January 2019 and by 2.4 percent in July 2019. It did not explain its reasoning for the proposal.

Economists say the start of 2019 is also when Russians will feel the sharpest inflationary impact from the VAT increase.

“Shifting part of the increase in charges to January, in the option proposed by the economy ministry, could add around 0.17 to 0.20 percentage points to inflation,” Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

He said the proposal could help to concentrate the period of accelerated inflation in the first half of 2019 and to allow Russia to get beyond the peak faster than would otherwise be the case.

“However, if inflation expectations due to the growth of VAT and the rouble exchange rate are stronger and longer than expected now, this could complicate the central bank’s aim to return inflation to the 4 percent target during 2019,” he said.

Analysts at Russia’s Alfa bank have forecast that increasing utility rates twice in 2019 would lead to an increase in inflation risks next year and could result in a long pause in cutting the key rate.

The increased state investments to be funded by the VAT increase are part of President Vladimir Putin’s plan for Russia to join the ranks of the world’stop five economies by 2024. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Gareth Jones)