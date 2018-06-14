FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 10:04 AM / in 2 hours

Russian government proposes to raise VAT to 20 pct from 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s government has proposed raising value-added tax (VAT) to 20 percent from 18 percent, starting from 2019, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Medvedev said the so-called “tax manoeuvre”, which envisages a gradual increase in the mineral extraction tax (MET) and a cut in export duties on oil and refined products, was on track to be completed in 2024. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Gareth Jones)

