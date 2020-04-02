UPDATE 1-Russian businessman Tinkov steps down as chairman of Tinkoff Bank board

(Adds quotes, background, detail)

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, the founder of TCS Group, on Thursday stepped down as chairman of the board of Tinkoff Bank in order to focus on his health as he battles acute leukaemia, the company said.

Tinkov disclosed his cancer battle last month, a day after the U.S. Department of Justice said it was charging him with filing false tax returns, for which he could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.

To ensure his shares in TCS continue to be held by his family in the event of his death, Tinkov said he had initiated a restructuring of his TCS shares from two private companies to a Tinkov family trust in October 2019, which became effective on March 19.

“I have always viewed my interest in TCS as a strategic asset, which both my family and I intend to hold into the future,” Tinkov said in an emailed statement.

TCS is the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, a pioneer of online banking technology with more than 10 million customers in Russia and the country’s second-largest credit card issuer after market leader Sberbank.

Known for being outspoken and making sometimes provocative public comments, often via social networks, Tinkov commands the attention of market players as he still owns a 40.4% stake in the group.

It was not immediately clear whether the share restructuring referred to the entirety of the 40.4% stake.

TCS’ global depositary receipts (GDRs) were down 2.4% in London by 1518 GMT. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Fenton)