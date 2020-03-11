Russia's TCS Group 2019 net profit up 33% y/y

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding said on Wednesday its net profit rose 33% to 36.1 billion roubles ($505.83 million) in 2019.

The group said that it had recorded a net profit of 11.0 billion roubles in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 36% year on year.

It also said that it had approved a first interim gross cash dividend of $0.21 per share/GDR for 2020.