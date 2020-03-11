Financials
March 11, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's TCS Group 2019 net profit up 33% y/y

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding said on Wednesday its net profit rose 33% to 36.1 billion roubles ($505.83 million) in 2019.

The group said that it had recorded a net profit of 11.0 billion roubles in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 36% year on year.

It also said that it had approved a first interim gross cash dividend of $0.21 per share/GDR for 2020.

$1 = 71.3680 roubles Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below