April 19, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia orders telecoms operators to store data for 30 days from Oct - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - The Russian government issued a decree on Thursday requiring telecoms operators to store all user communications for 30 days starting from Oct. 1, 2018, the RIA news agency reported.

The law, passed in 2016, originally envisaged that operators had to begin storing all user-generated data including voice calls and messages for six months starting from July 1, 2018.

The law is part of a broader package of legislation Russia adopted recently in response to growing security risks. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)

