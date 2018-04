MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - A Russian court ordered on Friday that access to the Telegram messenger service should be blocked in Russia, state-run TASS news agency reported.

Russia’s state communications watchdog said last week it had filed a lawsuit to limit access to the Telegram messaging app after the company refused to give Russian state security services access to its users’ secret messages. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)