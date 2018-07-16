FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 16, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's TCS acquires a stake in ticket selling firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s TCS Group, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said on Monday it had acquired a stake in Kassir.ru, one of Russia’s largest ticket sales companies.

* Kassir.ru will sell tickets directly via the Tinkoff online bank and mobile app, it said.

* TCS did not disclose the price of the deal or the stake it bought

* In 2017, Kassir had revenue of 7.1 billion roubles ($114 million)

* “We are focusing on building out Tinkoff’s ecosystem as we seek to provide our customers with a range of daily services beyond financial and insurance products,” Tinkoff Bank CEO Oliver Hughes said

* “The integration of Russia’s top ticket sales company into the Tinkoff.ru platform will fulfil another daily customer need, this time in entertainment. This, in turn, strengthens our position in lifestyle services beyond banking,” he added

* Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS bought a stake in the country’s two biggest ticket selling firms for more than $60 million earlier this year ($1 = 62.2055 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.