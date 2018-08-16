Russian pipemaker TMK says Q2 revenue up 6 pct q/q

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas pipemaker TMK said on Thursday its second-quarter revenues rose 6 percent to $1.35 billion compared to the previous three months, while adjusted core earnings rose 23 percent to $197 million.

“TMK reiterates its guidance for the remainder of 2018 and believes that strong drilling activity and exploration and production spending in the United States, stable performance in Russia alongside continued growth in Europe will support the outlook for the second half of the year,” TMK Chief Executive Alexander Shiryaev said. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Adrian Croft)