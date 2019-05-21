Total curbs German refinery output due to contaminated Russian oil

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Total said on Tuesday that it had curbed output at its German refinery due to continuing problems with contaminated Russian crude oil supply.

Russia’s oil export flows have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and elsewhere in Europe.

Total said that “due to the prolonged exceptional situation on the Russian crude contaminated with high levels of organic chloride, Total Raffinerie Mitteldeutschland GmbH had to take some units of the refinery out of operation last week in order to make appropriate technical checks”.

Operations at the refinery started to resume at the beginning of the week, using uncontaminated crude that was stored in Germany, it added. But continuing problems with the Druzhba pipeline meant the refinery’s capacity will remain limited for now.

Last week, Total said it had suspended operations at some units of its Leuna refinery in Germany for technical checks. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)