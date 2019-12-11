Russia mulls lower threshold for duty-free imports from online stores - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry has proposed reducing the threshold for duty-free imports from foreign online stores to 50 euros($55) from 2021 and to 20 euros from 2022, TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Russia is now planning to reduce this threshold to 200 euros in January from the current 500 euros, Interfax news agency reported, citing Oleg Osipov, spokesman for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)