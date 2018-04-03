FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated a day ago

Turkish permit for land section of TurkStream pipeline still pending -Novak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Turkey’s approval for Gazprom’s onshore portion of the TurkStream gas pipeline’s second line is still pending.

“As for the onshore part, this is now at the discussion stage... the (Russian and Turkish) companies are discussing the protocol,” Novak told reporters.

All permissions for the offshore part had been received and it was under construction, he said.

Sources told Reuters in February that Turkey has yet to issue a permit for Gazprom to start building the land-based part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, stoking fears the project may be delayed.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely

