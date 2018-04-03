FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:03 PM / in a day

Erdogan says Turkey, Russia may cooperate on defence projects besides S-400

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkey may cooperate with Russia on defence projects besides the S-400 missile defence system which Moscow has agreed to supply to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Turkey signed an agreement to buy the S-400 system in late December in a move which raised concern in the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

