MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia has received an advance payment from Turkey for S-400 surface-to-air missile systems which Ankara is buying from Moscow, Kremlin aide Vladimir Kozhin said on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

He also said, according to TASS, that Turkey would like to take delivery of the missile system before 2019. “The issue is under discussion,” Kozhin was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)