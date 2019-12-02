Industrials
Turkey: Purchase date for new S-400 Russian missiles is just a technicality - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s presidential administration has said that the purchase date for more S-400 missile systems from Russia is just a technicality and that it thinks the deal will happen before too long, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Moscow hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said last month.

Such a move could further sour ties between Turkey and the United States, which has suspended Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, in which it was a producer and buyer, to punish it for buying S-400 batteries earlier this year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

