Russia and Turkey to take steps to stabilise Syria's Idlib province - Putin

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday after which the Russian leader said the two men had discussed what steps they would take to stabilise the situation in Syria’s Idlib province.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that the situation in the region, where Moscow and Ankara have tried to create a de-escalation zone, was rapidly deteriorating and that it was almost under the full control of Nusra militants.

Putin also said he had agreed to host a summit soon where Russia, Turkey and Iran could discuss the situation in Syria. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Andrew Osborn)