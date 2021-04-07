Russian agriculture ministry proposes raising quota for Turkish tomato imports

FILE PHOTO: A card showing the price of tomatoes is seen at a food market in Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture ministry has proposed increasing a quota for tomato supplies from Turkey to 300,000 from 250,000 tonnes, according to a publication on a government web site on Wednesday.

Russia lifted a ban on vegetable imports from Turkey in November 2017 but set quotas as tensions between the two countries eased after Ankara apologised for downing a Russian military jet.