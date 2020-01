MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s Agriculture Ministry on Friday proposed increasing Turkey’s tomato import quota by 50,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia lifted a ban on vegetable imports from Turkey in November 2017 but set quotas as tensions between the two countries eased after Ankara apologised for downing a Russian military jet. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)