Russian agriculture ministry proposes raising quota for Turkish tomato imports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture ministry has proposed increasing a quota for tomato supplies from Turkey to 300,000 from 250,000 tonnes, according to a publication on a government web site on Wednesday.
Russia lifted a ban on vegetable imports from Turkey in November 2017 but set quotas as tensions between the two countries eased after Ankara apologised for downing a Russian military jet.
Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Chris Reese
