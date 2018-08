ANKARA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Tuesday that new U.S. sanctions against Ankara and Moscow were an illegitimate policy and a way for the United States to obtain an unfair competitive advantage in global trade.

Lavrov was speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom Writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Christian Lowe)