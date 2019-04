MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund and the country’s biggest internet search engine Yandex are discussing potential deals in Turkey, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

“We see that based on what Yandex has in Turkey, it is possible to increase Russia’s technological presence in both Turkey and ... Arab countries,” he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)