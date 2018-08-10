FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan, Putin say pleased with positive trend in economic, trade ties - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russia’s Vladimir Putin told each other in a telephone call on Friday that they were pleased with the positive direction in their economic and trade ties, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan and Putin also voiced contentment regarding Turkey and Russia’s ongoing cooperation in the energy and defence industry sectors, the source said, adding that the two leaders had also discussed the latest developments in Syria. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

