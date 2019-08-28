Russia, Turkey discuss supply of Russian stealth fighter jet - RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey are discussing the possibility of deliveries of Russian-made SU-57 and SU-35 military aircraft to Turkey, the RIA news agency cited a Russian official as saying on Wednesday.

“Much interest has been shown, it’s early to talk of contract negotiations, there hasn’t been an application yet, consultations have to take place,” Dmitry Shugaev, head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)