Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content: TASS

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Twitter logo is pictured in front of a displayed Russian flag in this illustration taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will block Twitter in one month if the social media giant fails to remove banned content, the TASS news agency cited a senior official at Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

Russia said last week it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, escalating a growing stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.