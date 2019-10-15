Russia's and UAE's funds consider joint projects in Russia

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF and UAE’s Mubadala will jointly consider an investment into a new pulp mill construction project with Russia’s Sveza, RDIF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The total project size is expected to be up to $2.8 billion, RDIF said.

RDIF and Mubadala are also considering a joint investment into Russia’s Neftetransservice. Their agreement forms part of a consortium that is looking to invest $300 million, RDIF said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Sandra Maler)