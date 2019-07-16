Dutch appeals court postpones verdict on Crimean gold

AMSTERDAM, July 16 (Reuters) - A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday postponed its verdict on the ownership of a collection of gold artefacts from Crimea that was on loan to a Dutch museum when Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, saying it needed more information.

A lower court in 2016 had ordered the Dutch Allard Pierson Museum to return the archaeological treasures, including gems, helmets and scabbards, to Ukraine, stating that only sovereign states could claim objects as cultural heritage. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Peter Graff)