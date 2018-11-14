Russia appeals UK court ruling on $3 bln Ukrainian eurobond-FinMin

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Moscow has appealed a British ruling on the $3 billion Russia lent to Ukraine in 2013 by purchasing its eurobond, Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the UK Supreme Court will review the appeal no earlier than in June 2019.

In September Britain’s court of appeal ruled that Ukraine had a justiciable defence in a $3 billion eurobond case that was originally brought by Russia and said the case should be allowed to go to full trial. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya. Writing by Andrey Kuzmin)