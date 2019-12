KIEV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz and Russian gas giant Gazprom agreed to continue working on options for continuing the transit through Ukraine, a senior Naftogaz official said on Friday.

Yuriy Vitrenko said on Facebook that it was too early to talk about a draft agreement. The current transit deal expires at the end of this year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)