MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom announced details of a new gas transit deal with Ukraine and said it would pay Kiev $2.9 billion to resolve legal row.

Gazprom also said that under the agreements with Kiev reached on Friday all Ukraine’s claims on which there had yet to be a ruling in courts would be withdrawn. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Edmund Blair)