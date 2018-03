MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas row with Ukraine poses no risks to gas supplies to Europe, Russian state news agency TASS quoted Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller as saying said on Tuesday.

Miller, at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, also said it will take up to two years to terminate contracts with Ukraine, TASS reported. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Louise Heavens)