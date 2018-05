ST PETERSBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not plan to cut off transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and was ready for talks with Kiev.

Putin also said he would welcome French energy major Total and other companies to join the Nord Stream 2 project of a pipeline from Russia to Germany. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Katya Golubkova and Michel Rose Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Larry King)