SOCHI, Russia, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller said on Wednesday that new Russian gas transit tariffs for next year proposed by Ukraine were too high.

Speaking in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Miller said the proposed tariffs were much higher than Russia pays under its current contract that expires at the end of this year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jon Boyle)