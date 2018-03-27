Ukraine's Naftogaz to hold talks with Gazprom in April - statement

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz on Tuesday said it would hold further talks with Russia’s Gazprom in April after recent negotiations failed to end a disagreement over an international court’s ruling in Naftogaz’s favour.

“Gazprom’s refusal to honour valid arbitration awards by an internationally valued and respected commercial arbitration tribunal seriously questions Gazprom’s trustworthiness as a partner to the European gas industry,” it said.