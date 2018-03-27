FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018

Ukraine's Naftogaz to hold talks with Gazprom in April - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz on Tuesday said it would hold further talks with Russia’s Gazprom in April after recent negotiations failed to end a disagreement over an international court’s ruling in Naftogaz’s favour.

“Gazprom’s refusal to honour valid arbitration awards by an internationally valued and respected commercial arbitration tribunal seriously questions Gazprom’s trustworthiness as a partner to the European gas industry,” it said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
