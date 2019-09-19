Company News
September 19, 2019 / 3:07 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he had spoken to his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday and that no decision had been taken to change a global oil deal between OPEC and its allies.

Speaking in Brussels, Novak said that the situation had stabilised following a weekend attack on Saudi oil infrastructure and that oil markets were calmer now than they had been on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

