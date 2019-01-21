EU's Sefcovic sees no problems with Russian gas supplies via Ukraine this winter

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said after hosting trilateral gas talks with Russia and Ukraine on Monday that he expected no problems with supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe this winter.

Sefcovic also said he expected to host another meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian ministers in May. He presented the sides with a new proposed gas deal but did not elaborate.

Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said earlier in the day it did not expect progress in the talks on Monday, accusing Moscow of stalling gas transit negotiations to get the Nord Stream 2 pipeline built first. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)