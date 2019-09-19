Ukraine hopes to agree with Russia at gas transit talks on Thursday

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said “it would probably be good” if Ukraine and Russia could reach an agreement on gas transit to Europe during talks in Brussels on Thursday.

The Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement expires in January. Ukrainian energy authorities are worried that Moscow could stop gas supplies through Ukraine, leaving some parts of the country without gas in winter.

More than a third of Russia's gas exports to the European Union cross Ukraine, providing Kiev with valuable transit income.