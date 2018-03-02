Gazprom actions put transit to Europe at significant risk - Ukrtransgaz

KIEV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned gas pipeline operator on Friday said actions by Russia’s Gazprom were putting gas transit to European and Ukrainian customers at risk.

“Gazprom’s irresponsible actions in recent days are creating significant risks to the provision of uninterrupted transport of gas to both European and domestic consumers,” Ukrtransgaz said on Twitter.

Gazprom said on Friday it had asked a court to terminate its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine after being ordered to pay $2.56 billion to Kiev, in a dispute which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Alexander Smith)