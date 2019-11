MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine are exchanging commercial proposals about a new gas supply deal but time is running out before the current agreement expires on Jan. 1, a Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

There have been several rounds of gas talks between Russia and Ukraine in Brussels, but they have brought no tangible results yet. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)