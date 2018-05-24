FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Naftogaz says Gazprom must be part of new Russia-Ukraine gas talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 24 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s Naftogaz on Thursday said EU-mediated talks over future Russian gas transits via the country to Europe must include Gazprom and must be based on firm commitments.

“For the success of the talks, it is important to have Gazprom in the room,” Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolev told Reuters. “I am struggling to understand what outcome we are trying to achieve because ... from what I know they are not ready to give any commitment.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

