WTO top court largely backs Russia in fertilizer case with Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body largely backed Russia on Thursday in ruling that Ukraine’s anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate from Russia violated WTO rules.

The appeals body upheld a WTO panel judgment from July 2018 against Ukraine’s duties on the product, principally used in fertilizer. Dumping means selling at excessively low prices.

Russia lodged the case in May 2015, saying that Ukraine had been wrong not to use reported gas prices of Russian producers in determining the appropriate price for ammonium nitrate.

The panel also upheld Russia’s claim that Ukrainian authorities should have excluded privately held Swiss-based producer EuroChem - owned by Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko - because its alleged dumping was minimal. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)