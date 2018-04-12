FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 3:34 PM / in 4 hours

Court leaves ex-Russian economy minister's bribery sentence unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - A Moscow court rejected an appeal by former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Thursday and left his eight year jail sentence in place, a Reuters reporter at the court said.

The same court scrapped one condition of Ulyukayev’s sentence that had barred him from occupying government positions for eight years.

Ulyukayev was found guilty in December of soliciting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin in return for approving the sale of state-controlled oil company Bashneft to Rosneft, something he initially opposed.

Ulyukayev denied wrongdoing, saying he had been set up. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrew Osborn)

