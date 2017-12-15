FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017

Guilty verdict for Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev 'groundless' - Putin adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin, an adviser to President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that a court’s guilty verdict for ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev in a bribery case was groundless.

Ulyukayev, who protests his innocence, was sentenced to 8 years in prison earlier on Friday after a court found him guilty of taking a $2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, the CEO of oil giant Rosneft..

“It’s a terrible, groundless verdict,” Kudrin said on social media.

“It’s weak work by the investigation... Many face such injustice these days.” (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

