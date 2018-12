MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nine miners have been trapped by smoke inside a mine of Russian potash producer Uralkali , it said on Saturday.

Uralkali said a rescue operation had been started after an incident at 1004 Moscow time (0704 GMT) at a mine in Solikamsk, some 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) north-east of Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Alexander Smith)