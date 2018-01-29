Russia says Su-27 fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea - RIA

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted a U.S. surveillance plane over the Black Sea on Monday, RIA news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The U.S. Navy aircraft, a ЕР-3E Aries II plane, did not violate Russian air space, it said.

“After the surveillance plane of the U.S. Navy had changed its course to move away from the border, the Su-27 returned to its base,” the ministry was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)