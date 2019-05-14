Pompeo tells Russia to make peace with Ukraine, free captured Ukrainian sailors

SOCHI, Russia, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he had told Moscow to free a group of detained Ukrainian sailors and to work with Ukraine’s new president to bring peace to eastern Ukraine.

Pompeo also told a news conference that he had told Lavrov that it was time for Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro, a long-time Russian ally, to quit.

Lavrov said Maduro's future should be decided by the Venezuelan people and called U.S. pressure on him undemocratic.