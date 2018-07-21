Lavrov tells Pompeo: free Russian woman accused in U.S. of espionage

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart on Saturday that a woman arrested in the United States on accusations she was a Russian agent had been detained on “fabricated charges” and should be released.

Sergei Lavrov made the comments about Maria Butina in a phone call to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that was aimed at improving bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two men also discussed improving the humanitarian situation in Syria. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Edmund Blair)