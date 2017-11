MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed on third and final reading a law that would allow the Russian authorities to designate foreign media operating in Russia as “foreign agents”, the RIA news agency reported.

For the draft legislation to become law, it needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament and signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)