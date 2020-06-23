Russia says it's unrealistic for China to join U.S.-Russo arms talks - Ifax

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was unrealistic to expect China to join arms controls talks being held between Moscow and Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was reported as saying by the Interfax news agency.

The United States has long called on Beijing to join such talks.

Ryabkov was speaking a day after he met the U.S. special presidential envoy for arms control in Vienna.

The two men discussed global security issues, and a possible extension of the START nuclear arms control treaty in particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)